Darrel August Dorigatti, 88, passed away on July 5, 2019, after a lingering struggle with Alzheimer's.
He was born December 5, 1930, in Preston, ID, to August & Alice Dorigatti, the oldest of four children. He graduated from Preston High School and served two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He married Joyce Gregory on September 18, 1953, in Preston. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. They raised their four children in Ogden. Darrel worked at Thiokol in the plastics shop, where he retired in 1992.
He was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many leadership callings: elder's quorum president, high priest group leader, bishop (two times), high councilman, counselor in the stake presidency, and a faithful home teacher. After his retirement, he and Joyce served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple and served a full-time mission to Brisbane, Australia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother DeWayne (Bud). He is survived by his wife and four children: Susan (Gordon) Campbell; Karen (David) Anglesey, Jim (Peggy) Dorigatti, and Joan (Jeff) Vanderdoes. Also, surviving are his brother James and sister Shirley Appleskog, as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express thanks to Symbii Hospice and Day Break Senior Services, for their loving care of our father.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Mt. Lewis Stake Center, 1150 North Monroe. Viewings will be Wednesday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and Thursday morning at the Mt. Lewis Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
