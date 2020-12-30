Darrel R. Twede
1938 ~ 2020
Darrel passed away on December 24, 2020 of congestive heart failure, at home with his family surrounding him.
He was born 14 March 1938 in Santaquin, Utah to Hugh Revere and Wilma Holladay Twede.
In 1964 he married the love of his life, Janice Toombs of Ogden in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 6 children.
He is survived by his wife Janice, their six children, Dawn (Scott Clark), Darren (Bea Twede), Jennifer (Eugene Greenwood), Allison Twede, Lezlie (Mike Helm), and Camille (Ben Cassity), 21 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his brother Doug Twede, and sister Sondra Poll.
We would like to thank Inspiration's Hospice and Country Care in Farmington Utah. And a big thank you to his hospice nurses Dee Crowton and Allison Twede.
There will be no viewing due to COVID-19 . The funeral will be held Wednesday December 30 12:00 at the Orchard 1st ward building and will be for immediate family members only. Masks are required. If you would like to join us via youtube please use this link https://youtu.be/tKf5vN8yCxM
