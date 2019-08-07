March 20, 1935 ~ August 3, 2019
Darrell E. Hansen, 84, passed away August 3, 2019, surrounded by loving family. He was born March 20, 1935, to Elwood and Ethel Hansen in Montpelier, Idaho. He married Annette Hillier on August 27, 1954, in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed along with their four children in the Logan Temple.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Ricky H. Hansen, and Lon H. Hansen. He was ready to be with them again.
He worked for Dayton Brothers Contractors in Ogden where he was a plasterer. Later, he joined the Ogden City Fire Department. He retired as a captain after 25 years of service. He was also a self-taught gunsmith and made custom guns known through the U.S.
He is survived by his spouse, Annette, one son Randy Hansen (Danette), one daughter Jackie, half-brother Elwood (Julie), 10 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Geneva LDS Ward Chapel at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made at Ireland Bank in Montpelier, Idaho.