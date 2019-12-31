September 29, 1941 ~ December 28, 2019
Darrell Fred Mabbutt, 78, of Clinton, passed away early Saturday, December 28, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He passed peacefully holding the hands of his beloved wife and their three daughters. Born September 29, 1941, in Price, UT to Fred Curtis and Marie Timothy Mabbutt, Darrell was the oldest of four children.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Helen Mabbutt; daughters, Ruth (Mark Jones), Sue (Scott McGuire), and Melinda (Landon Brophy); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lynn Mabbutt (Marci) and Ben Mabbutt (Roxie). He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn West.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Clinton 19th Ward, 702 W 1300 N, Clinton, UT. Friends may visit with family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden, UT. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
