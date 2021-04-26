1953 — 2021
Darrell Ray Bishop passed away on April 22, 2021 following a short illness.
He was born April 30, 1953 to Howard and Charlene Bishop. He grew up in Washington Terrace and attended Weber County Schools, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1971.
He married Roslyn Jones on March 11, 1978. They were blessed with two sons, Zeke and Travis.
Darrell was employed at Hill Air Force Base as an Environmentalist Specialist. After retirement, he worked his favorite job at Anderson Livestock Auction.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his sons, cousins, uncles, and friends. He was very proud of his garden and loved the first tomato of the season. He enjoyed trapshooting and was a big supporter of the Weber County Fair Junior Livestock program.
One of the happiest days of his life was when his grandson Cash was born and again when his granddaughter Addison came along. He thoroughly loved being a grandpa and spoiling them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Roslyn; his sons Zeke (Ashley) Bishop and Travis (Kylee Johnson) Bishop; his grandchildren Cash and Addison; his brother Steve Bishop; his sister Diana (Larry) Ruple; his uncle Murl Bishop and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 29, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT with viewings held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the services on Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m.