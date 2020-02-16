Darrell Spiers

June 11, 1944 ~ February 13, 2020
Darrell Jay (DJ) Spiers 75, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, with his daughter Becky by his side.
DJ was born June 11, 1944 in Ogden, Utah a son of Pearl Murdock and Earl Basil Spiers. He grew up in Ogden and graduated from Weber High School.
DJ married Myrna Joy Baker August 16, 1963 in Ogden, Utah. Together they had three children: Becky, Jeffery and Steven. DJ and Myrna later divorced.
He was married to Marva Vail Seamons on February 1972 and later sealed in the Logan, Temple. DJ and Marva later divorced.
DJ was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had been a Stake Missionary.
He retired from DDO after working there for 27 years.
DJ was a hard worker, he loved working beside his father when he was young.
He enjoyed gardening, maintaining his home and was an enormous Elvis fan.
DJ enjoyed making friends and made friends with everyone he met.
Surviving are his children: Becky (Jon) Wismer; Jeffery (Thuy Hien) Spiers and Steven (Brenda) Spiers; nine grandchildren: Ashlie; Brian (Hala); Kyle (Jessica); Katrina; Joshua (Emily); Samuel (Aisling); Matthew; Maria and Jennifer; seven great-grandchildren: Aiden; Clara; Carson; Colton; Oliver; Lyla; Stella; with two great-grandsons on the way. Also, brother Mark Spiers and brother-in-law Jeffrey Morris.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Brent Spiers, sister Sherry Morris.
Special thanks to CNS Hospice and Cathy Williams.
Graveside services were held at the Brigham City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Boys Town Charity, at boystown.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: