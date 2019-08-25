February 13, 1948 ~ August 15, 2019
Darrell Wendell Evans, born on February 13, 1948, in Tremonton, Utah. He died from lung cancer on August 15, 2019, in a Everett, WA, hospital.
He was married and divorced to LuDean Morgan. They had five children.
He served in the Vietnam War with the Army. He married his soul mate Martha Blair Sumter Edwards on January 1, 1994.
He is survived by his wife "Marty." His siblings: John (Genevieve) Evans, Becky (Jeff) Clark, Debbie ( Ross) Haycock.
His children: Jeannine, Jennifer, JesseLee, Kevin and David Evans, Step sons, Thomas (Jen) Sumter Michael (Sharlene) Sumter. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Vera Evans.
Cremation service by Funeral Alternatives of Marysville, WA.