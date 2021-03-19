David Albert Thorsted
On Monday, March 15, 2021, David Albert Thorsted, wonderful and loving husband and father of 8 passed away peacefully after a long battle with various health-related issues at age 85, with family by his side. He was born to Albert and Winnie Jeppsen Thorsted on December 30, 1936. He was a mechanic by trade and a trickster at heart. He is survived by his wife, Lynda; sons, David and Aaron; daughters, Mindie, Kathleen, Patricia and Coralee. Along with his many GrandSquirts (grandchildren). He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters also named Patricia. He lived his life taking care of his family and playing tricks on his family for laughs. He loved to help wherever he could and would do anything for his children. Never forgotten, always in our hearts. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 18th, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2340 Fruitland Drive, Ogden, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.