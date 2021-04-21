David C. Nickerson
September 28, 1926 - April 17, 2021
LAYTON - Our loving, kind, sweet and caring dad, grandpa, baca, uncle, brother and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
He was born David Celestino Nickerson on September 28, 1926, in Bloomfield, NM, to John F. Nickerson and Filomena Saiz. His family moved to Mancos, CO, where he met the love of his life, Virginia. They wed on October 11, 1948, and raised their three children in Layton. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage before her death on April 26, 2015.
He voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 19, 1944 during World War II at the age of 17. He was on active duty on the USS Vincennes until his honorable discharge as a Seaman First Class on July 8, 1946. He was very proud of the time he spent serving his country.
He worked at Hill Air Force Base for almost 30 years and retired as a section chief in 1985, taking on a second evening job for a period of time to allow his wife to stay home and tend to the kids and home.
He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved to watch all sports, especially Jazz games. He loved to play golf which he did 2-3 times a week until several years ago. He planted a vegetable garden every year for decades and happily took requests for what to grow. He read autobiographies and historical books. His most cherished activity was spending time with his family whether it was just sitting on the porch and talking or going on vacations. He loved to go to Lincoln City, OR and did so almost every year. He was known as Baca by many friends and relatives, as that was the word his granddaughter Isabella would say for grandpa when she was a toddler.
Dave is survived by his two sons, Rudy (Jeanette) Nickerson and Tim (Melinda) Nickerson, both of Layton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Renee Yarman, Bryan (Michelle) Nickerson, Matt (Kristy) Yarman, Mandy Nickerson, Scott (Candice) Yarman, Isabella (Christian) Jimenez, David Nickerson and Rachel Nickerson; 17 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; and two brothers, Orlando (Rose) Nickerson and Frank Nickerson, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and precious daughter Cynthia Coles, his parents, three brothers, Chris, Elfego, and Abe and one sister, Ida.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Apple Village Assisted Living for their care and love of Dave over the last couple of years as he lived with dementia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
