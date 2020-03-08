David Carl Erickson was the third son born to Lee and Bernice Erickson, completing their family. He attended South High in Salt Lake City where he participated in multiple athletics.
After graduating from high school in 1957 he served in the Army in the Vietnam war.
David had many loves but none where greater than his family. David married Ann Shelton and her four children: Christine Larkins, Philip Sweat, Amy (Randy) Park,and Bruce (Connie) Sweat.
David and Ann had two children adding to their family: David (Colleen) Erickson and Sandra (Jeremy) Jensen. After divorcing, David met his soul mate, Margie Eggli. David's marriage to Margie added two children: Tim (Amber) Cole and Matt (Shantel) Cole. David was a proud grandpa to 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
David competed in Golden Gloves Boxing in his youth and took his competitive spirit to the track competing in chariot racing.
David has always had a deep love and appreciation for the outdoors; fishing, hunting and cowboying. David had an incredible work ethic and enjoyed many hobbies and skills such as leather and wood craft, and metal work. These skills he passed onto his kids and grandkids.
David will deeply be missed for his wonderful stories, supporting cheers from the stands, his sense of humor, but mostly for his unconditional love he showed to all of his children and grandchildren.
His grandkids have many great memories to hang onto, he was a great example, friend and "pardner."^
A get together will he held for family and friends celebrating David's life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Tremonton 3rd Ward Chapel, 9590 N. 6800 W. Tremonton, Utah on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at:
www. Serenicare.com