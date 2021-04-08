David Charles Eckersley
David Charles Eckersley, 70, passed away on April 3rd, 2021 at University of Utah Medical Center. He was the husband of Drusilla Eckersley. They shared 40 years together as best friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Harrisville 8th Ward Chapel at 113 Child Avenue in Ogden, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 am. To view the full obituary and to see the live stream funeral service visit www.myers-mortuary.com
Interment will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.