David Clark Ferguson
1953 - 2021
Our loving husband and father, David Clark Ferguson of Eden Utah, passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2021. He was born January 13, 1953 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Betty Johnston Reneau. He served in the U.S. Army in Texas and Colorado.
David married Teresa Carter, November 24, 1989 in Canyon, Texas. They later lived in Layton, Utah before moving to Eden where he served on the Eden Park Committee. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed repairing cars, 4-wheeling and camping.
David is survived by Teresa his wife of 31 years; children Kyle Ferguson (fiancé Alisha Sherman), Jesee Ferguson; sisters Marcy (Larry) Archer, Lisa (Bill) Hancock; grandsons Kaysin and Carter Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his son Brandon Ferguson; mother Betty Johnston Reneau; stepdad Lewell Johnston.
Special thanks to Laura and Shauna with Intermountain Hospice and Brad and Sharon Vause for years of support and help.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Eden Mt. View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Huntsville Stake Center, 6500 E. 1900 N., Eden.
In lieu of flowers donations to help with funeral services would be appreciated and can be made on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.