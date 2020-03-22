David D. Wilkerson, 93, passed away March 4, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Most Popular
Articles
- UDOT to shut down freeway through Layton this weekend
- Restaurants ordered to suspend dine-in service statewide, but new webpage aims to aid Ogden restaurants during coronavirus slowdown
- Police allege South Ogden man had more than 100 child pornography videos
- Two-city window-shooting spree ends with Ogden man's arrest
- Weber County, Ogden leaders wrestle with workers who now have kids back at home
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Northern Utah
- Smith's grocery stores announces senior shopping hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- Hill Aerospace Museum latest to close over COVID-19 concerns; zero cases confirmed at Hill AFB
- Weber County housing proposal moves ahead, without controversial lake feature
- Ogden IRS workers feel coronavirus jitters, talks afoot to address workplace safety
- By BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner
-
- 0
Fremont High takes the 6A boys basketball state championship title after a close game against Davis High on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
Latest News
- Mysteries cook up fun reading
- Why stick with Electoral College?
- Bottom Line trivia
- 2020 Lexus GX460, rock climbing and luxury all in on package
- Jury trials in Utah suspended until June 1; remote hearings ongoing
- United Way sets up community response fund
- WSU confirms first COVID-19 case
- Arts and entertainment communities struggle to survive social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic