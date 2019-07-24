August 29, 1949 ~ July 21, 2019
The Lord called David "Dave" Hugh Taylor, home on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the age of 69 years old. Dave was born and raised in Plain City, Utah until he moved to Rossville, GA several years ago. He passed away peacefully from natural causes.
Dave served as a Sergeant 1st Class E-7 and Honorably as a Green Beret in the United States Army. He was later employed with Union Pacific Railroad as a train conductor until his retirement.
Those preceded in death are his parents, Hugh and Erma Taylor; and his sister, Jessie Watson.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Taylor (Belinda); sister, Robyn Hancock; and a brother-in-law John Watson; four children, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
The family will have a Memorial graveside service on Thursday, July 25th, 2019, at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, TN at 5 p.m. CST. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tate Funeral Home in Jasper, TN.
