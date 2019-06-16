September 16, 1945 ~ June 13, 2019
David Dee Behrens, 73, passed away peacefully in his home on June 13, 2019. Dave was born on September 16, 1945, to Keith and Ida May (Fleagle) Behrens in Hebron, Nebraska. He grew up in Brigham City and North Ogden, Utah with his two brothers and six sisters.
David graduated from Weber High School in 1963, then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 28 years. He met the love of his life? Mary Baxter ? while on duty in RAF Greenham Common, England. They married in 1978. He retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1991, and lived out the remainder of his life in Layton, UT so he could hear the comforting sound of Air Force jets.
Dave was loved by everyone that knew him, and was known for treating his nieces and nephews to a shake at Kirt's Family Drive Inn. Dave enjoyed spending time at his mountain cabin, and spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary, who has never left his side. He is also survived by his daughter Terri Booth and his step-son Scott Jennings.
We would like to thank the staff at Davis Hospital for their miraculous work and dedication to Dave's care.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT. There will be a visitation from 12:45 ? 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
