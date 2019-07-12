November 4, 1953 ~ July 9, 2019
David Eugene Richardson, 65, passed away July 9, 2019, at his home in Kaysville, Utah. He was born November 4, 1953, to Archie Dale Richardson Sr. and the late Anna Fay Rouillier in Mobile, AL. He was the third son in a family of four boys.
He married Luri Lee Schofield on November 1, 1983, in Aurora, CO.
He graduated from Roy High School in 1971, graduated from Weber State in Computer Science. He worked for Hewlett Packard for almost 20 years in Ft. Collins, CO. He also tried employment in South Carolina but found that was not where he wanted to be so returned to Utah and his last place of employment was at Zion Bankcorp in Kaysville.
He was an avid lover of his old cars and collected several.
He is survived by his wife, daughter Christina Ann aka Chrissi (Josh Loe), Clearfield, UT; son Derek Brian (Jennaye), Ogden, UT; SFC Travis Keith (Stacy), Fort Lewis, WA; his father Archie, Mobile, AL; brothers Dale (Marijo), Mobile, AL; Tommy, Bogalusa, LA; and Dan (Gina), Ft. Meyers, FL; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arango, Andrew and Andrea with hospice.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
