David F. Nordquist

1948 — 2021
David (Dave) F. Nordquist, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in St. George, UT on May 12, 2021, due to complications from neuroendocrine cancer. Dave was born November 14, 1948, in Ogden, Utah. He married his high school sweetheart, Ilene Tingey, in June of 1967. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple by President Ezra Taft Benson. After Ilene passed away in 2018, Dave remarried Ellen Christensen Nordquist in the Bountiful Temple in the summer of 2019.
Dave graduated from Bountiful High School in 1967 where he excelled at baseball, basketball, and football. He earned First Team All-State honors his senior year in football and baseball and was selected "Outstanding Football & Baseball Player" the same year. He was awarded a baseball scholarship by the University of Utah, where he played from 1967-1970. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1972 with a B.S. degree in Physical Education and Health. Dave began his teaching and coaching career at Mount Ogden Junior High and later moved to Ogden High School where he became the Head Baseball Coach in 1974. His teams won 12 Regional Championships and took the 4A state title in 1982. He also taught thousands of Ogden Hight students how to drive as a Driver's Education instructor for over 30 years and had the stories to prove it.
Among his many athletic responsibilities, Dave served 26 years as the Athletic Director at Ogden High School, where he was twice selected as Utah's Athletic Director of the Year. In 2000, he received the "Distinguished Service Award" from the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was inducted into the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators "Hall of Fame". He retired from the Ogden School District in 2002 after 32 years of service. After a well-deserved break, he became the Community Services Director for North Ogden City in charge of Parks and Recreation. He later served on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the Utah Sports Hall of Fame where he worked tirelessly to open the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Museum in 2019 in Salt Lake City.
Dave spent his life serving his church, his students, and his community. The LDS church and community played important roles in his life where he developed a love and passion for serving others. He accepted many church callings which culminated in serving as bishop over two wards in the Ogden area. While his unconventional approach to leadership sometimes resulted in meetings with his stake president, he always errored on the side of providing help and assistance to those in need. He possessed a giant heart and found the most joy in sharing his wisdom and experiences with those around him.
After retirement, Dave spent most of his time with his family. He made frequent trips to Seattle, Morgan, St. George, and South Ogden to visit his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He delighted in supporting his grandkids in sports, dance, choir, band, and other activities, often driving or flying many hours to watch performances. Dave also loved to golf and spent many hours improving his swing with friends around the links of North Ogden.
He is survived by his spouse, Ellen Christensen Nordquist. Also survived by children, Brett (Kim) Nordquist, Jana (Bob) Williams, Jill (Ken) Searle, Brandon (Jenn) Nordquist, and Trisha (Brandyn) Bodily. He is also survived by siblings, John (Stacy) Nordquist and Craig Nordquist. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edith Nordquist.
