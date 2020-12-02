David Ford Doxey
January 2, 1935 ~ November 25, 2020
David Ford Doxey, 85 passed away on November 25, 2020.
He grew up in Ogden, Utah, a son of Jack and Thelma Doxey. He served a mission in the Samoan Islands where he met, the woman who would become his wife, Sister Carol Williams from Blackfoot, Idaho.
He loved his family, his work, and his faith. They raised their children together in Ogden, Utah. He provided for them as a sheet metal craftsman. He was beloved as a little league football coach and community leader. He served faithfully as a bishop, a high councilor and in the Ogden Temple until it closed last spring.
He has a profound love for the Savior and His gospel that showed through his integrity, compassion, and love throughout his life.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lee, Clark, and Jack; and granddaughter, Holly Doxey. He is survived by his wife, Carol, one brother Robert (Myrle), his two sisters Pat Bradley (Bill) and Ann Spencer (Steve), his children: David Jr. (Sally), Kaio (Alisa), Todd (Linda), Carolyn Taylor (Scott), Jack (Denise), Charlotte Jordan (Scott), Thomas (Tiffany), Daniel (Jen), and Feleti "Junior" (Daisy), 46 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was a friend to so many others.
He is dearly loved and will be profoundly missed.
Funeral services will be held December 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
There is limited seating at the funeral service, however David's funeral will be streamed live on his obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.