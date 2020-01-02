David Frank Cassidy

September 6, 1960 ~ December 25, 2019
David (59) passed away at his home on Christmas day after over a yearlong battle with chronic pancreatitis. Born September 6, 1960 in Greenville, SC., to his loving parents Terry and Sandra Cassidy.
He is predeceased by his mom and survived by his wife Doreen, father Terry (Kay), sisters Debbie (Paul), Carol (DC), and his two daughters who were his whole world Nicole (Tony) and Charlene (Victor) as well as seven grandchildren and extended family.
Dave served 20 years in the United States Air Force honorably retiring as a MSgt. After retirement he currently worked civil service for the Air Force at MacDill AFB FL.
Dave enjoyed golfing, camping and fishing with his lifelong best friend Geoff (Hoser) and most of all spending time with his two daughters and grandchildren.
Please join us in The Celebration of his Life on January 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the VFW 1389 Main St. Layton Utah, food and drinks will be provided. Contact his daughter Nicole at: 801-452-3730.