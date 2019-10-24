David Fullmer Linford passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, David was a source of wisdom, humor, strength, and goodness. David made friends everywhere he went. He was an endless source of one-liners, adages, dadisms, and anecdotes. His home was always open and there was always a spot at the dinner table for a friend, and everyone was a friend.
David was born October 29, 1940, in Afton, Wyoming, to LaRue Hodges and Dott Fullmer Linford. From an early age he worked with his father and brother at Linford Brothers^Glass Company until he and his brother Frank pioneered The Glass Company; a successful business that has served dedicated customers for nearly 40 years. A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, David served a mission in the North British Mission, and served in many callings and areas of church service. He especially cherished his time serving as a counselor in the bishopric. He was a member of the Utah Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. David was an Eagle Scout, he served for many years in the BSA, and received several distinguished recognitions including the District Award of Merit and Silver Beaver awards.
In 1963 David married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, and eternal companion, Marilyn Reid, in the Logan Temple. Throughout their 56+ years, they were inseparable sweethearts and friends. Together they raised five devoted children. David relished his family and dedicated his life to their wellbeing. His children are the best of friends and cherish their time together with their parents. His family has faith in the sacred truth that families can be together forever.
He was the patriarch of a loving family: His wife Marilyn, and their five children Matthew (Kathryn), Julee Marlin (Dave), Michael (Julie), Daniel (Shanna), and James (Kristine), 19 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank, sister Janice, daughter Julee Marlin, son in-law Dave Marlin, and his son James.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family on Friday, October 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
