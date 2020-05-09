March 25, 1963 ~ April 7, 2020
David Harry Ernst, 57, died of a heart attack in his home on Tuesday, April 7th.
David "Dave" was born on March 25, 1963, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to parents William D. Ernst and Nancy J. Trometter.
The family moved to Utah, where he attended elementary and junior high school in South Ogden. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1981, later attending Weber State University where he pursued a degree in Network Administration. Dave began his career in the United States Air Force (USAF) serving from 1985 to 1995 as a flight line mechanic. During that time he started his family and together they transferred between Washington, Mississippi, and New Mexico as part of their military experience. His firm work ethic and reputation for excellence opened opportunities leading them back to Utah where he transitioned to civilian work. Accelerating in his career, Dave advanced to the position of IT Administrator at UBS. Later he was hired at Boeing where his most current position was a Test and Evaluation Technician for the Electromagnetic Effects (EME) Lab at the Little Mountain Test Facility.
He was an inspiration and mentor to his colleagues and friends, but through it all his most cherished role was being a father to his daughter Shannara. Dave demonstrated traits of integrity and honor through his actions and words. He had a considered approach to all things, measure twice and cut once, seemed to be his unspoken mantra. He embraced multiple disciplines of martial arts: Taekwondo, Kendo, and Merpati Putih in pursuit of mastery and personal growth while fostering an appreciation for culture. Dave was a private and passionate man who carried himself with quiet dignity, making his presence magnetic. He treated friendship as the currency of life. To have Dave's company and attention meant you mattered to him. He enthusiastically shared his interests in music, books, food, culture, arts, theater, and animals (including his beloved Dachshunds). He enjoyed activities such as hiking, kayaking, cycling, snowboarding, and gaming. His sense of fashion found him wearing the perfect hat to fit any occasion. For those really special events, he arrived in his tailored Zoot suit, stylish Fedora, and two-tone wingtip Oxfords. Known for his quick wit and charismatic presence, Dave made every interaction or activity in which he participated more meaningful, treasured, and memorable. From a young age, Dachshunds were a constant companion in Dave's life. Like them, Dave was thoughtful with an independent and playful spirit.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Shannara; brother, William "Rusty" Ernst and his wife Cristiana Ernst. Dave was blessed with extended family through his father's second marriage to the former Judy Barrow and her daughters, Jill Blazer and her husband Keith Blazer, Cindee Colby and her husband Jim Colby, and Kari Kimose and her husband Brody Kimose.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. Dave was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His presence, influence, and inspiration will be greatly missed by all.
Since a proper memorial is not possible at this time. Please honor Dave by hiking your favorite trail, reading a novel, knocking something off your to-do list, or just do something kind and meaningful. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the convenience of Covid-19. Hopefully towards the end of July.