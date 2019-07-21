January 18, 1924 ~ July 16, 2019
David Henry Cook of West Point, Utah, a loving husband, father, grandfather (19) and great-grandfather (26) passed away peacefully at the Beehive Home of Syracuse on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
David was born on January 18, 1924, in West Point, Utah to Amos Roy Cook Sr. and Elizabeth Golightly Williams.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at the West Point 18th Ward Chapel located at 2865 West 800 North, West Point, Utah at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Point 18th Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the West Point City Cemetery.
