DAVID J. WAGNER
JANUARY 18, 1947 - MAY 18, 2021
David John Wagner, 74, formerly of Utah, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames, IA.
Dave was born January 18, 1947 to Kathryn and Kenneth O. Wagner Sr in Fairmont, Minnesota. After graduating from Owatonna High School, Dave joined the United States Air Force. In 1968 he was united in marriage to Mary Lillian Johnson of Deering, ND.
In 2003 Dave's wife of 35 years, Mary, passed away. Dave was united in marriage to Cindy Craig on May 28, 2005 in Fort Dodge, IA. Dave worked at All American Gourmet in Clearfield, UT, Nestle Purina in Ft Dodge, IA, and retired from Hill AFB, UT as a Production Planner.
Dave is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Dawn (Steve) Scholtec, David Jr., Georgia (Tory) Judd, Kenny (April Summers), Kelly Craig, Mallory Boge, Ryan Craig; twenty-one grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, siblings, Ken Wagner Jr., Janey (Gene) Smith; and step-father Waldo Dohman.
Dave is preceded in death by his wife Mary Wagner; parents Kathryn Dohman, Kenneth O. Wagner Sr.; and brother Richard Wagner.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment at West Point Cemetery.
