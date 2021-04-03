David John Johnson
November 14, 1954 ~ March 25, 2021
David John Johnson (Papa) of Roy passed away on March 25, 2021 due to complications of FT Dementia. He was born on Nov. 14, 1954 to Haleen McAllister and John V. Johnson. David's greatest joy came from his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He found happiness in loving and caring for all. David loved the Lord and was comforted by the scriptures and music. He will be missed by his loving wife Susan, children: Michael, John, Brandon and Betty Garcia and his step-children: Jeffrey Bright, Sarah Bodiker, Chelsie Sakurada and Kaitlan Young and his 24 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and grandson Tyson Johnson. He was laid to rest in Memorial Gardens in Ogden.