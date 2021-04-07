David Kaoru Aoki
May 10, 1921 ~ April 1, 2021
David K Aoki passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021, at Fairfield Village in Layton Utah. He was born May 10, 1921 in Honeyville, UT, the 3rd son of Riichi and Kumano Akagi Aoki. He married Lily Shino July 19, 1945 in Denver, Co. She passed away August 2011.
He attended Honeyville Elementary School and Box Elder High School graduating in 1939. In 1940 Dave moved to Delano, California for work and injured his back in an industrial accident, later that year he enrolled at Marinello Cosmetology College in Los Angeles. He moved back to Utah 1942, working several jobs mostly in the trucking business hauling produce. In 1944, he enrolled in State Barber College in Denver, Co. He opened Dave's Barber Shop in March 1945 at 2428 Grant Ave and moved a year later to 248 25th Street. He retired in 1989 but continued cutting hair from his Layton residence for friends and family.
Dave was a member of the Ogden Buddhist Church and one of the original members of the Ogden Japanese Commercial Club.
Surviving is his son, Alan (Janice), Layton; grandchildren, Jennifer, Layton; Glen (Steph), great-grandchild, Brealin, Layton; sister, Kikue (Frank) Takahashi, Uintah and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Horace, Frank, Kiyoshi and Leo.
Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Social distancing and masks are recommended due to COVID-19.
A special thank you to Marsha and Bridgette and the staff at Fairfield Village for their support and care of Dave during the last 7 years.
