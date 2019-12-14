David L. Lorenzen

October 13, 1949 ~ November 12, 2019
David Lloyd Lorenzen, age 70, passed away on November 12, 2019, after a short illness. The firstborn to David Henry and Lois Jean Lorenzen on October 13, 1949.
He was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School.
He received a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.
He married, had two beautiful daughters Molly and Amy, later divorced.
On June 5, 1982, he married Carol Ann Murphy. They had three wonderful children Jessica, Matthew, and Michael.
He served eight years as a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Airforce. He then began a long career with Union Pacific Railroad, retiring after 36 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, an avid hunter, fisherman and loved camping. He was known for his quick wit and charm.
He's preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas; and daughter, Jessica.
He's survived by his wife and sweetheart Carol; two daughters, Molly (Chris) Baker, Amy (Lance) Higgins; two sons, Matthew and Michael; brother, Mark (Trudy) Lorenzen and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ogden Marriot Courtyard, 247 24th Street, Ogden, UT.
