David Lavar Young
David Lavar Young passed away peacefully in his home March 23, 2021. He was born in Rigby, Idaho on February 11, 1959 to Nathanial and Margie Young. He was the third of 11 children. He attended West Jefferson High School and DeVry University.
Dave served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He was a machinist/inspector working at many places including Autoliv and Peterson Inc.
He was very generous, kind and loved to chat with everyone. He was an avid movie watcher and loved technology and gadgets.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his siblings Lyle Young, Mary Sterling (Chuck), Daniel and Heidi Young, Steve and Jody Young, Betty (Bill) Brown, Sharron Jones, John and Angie Young, Karen (Barry) Nield.
A grave dedication with military honors will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah.
