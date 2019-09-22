David Lawrence Marker

April 10, 1953 ~ September 18, 2019
David Lawrence "Dave" Marker, age 66, returned to his Heavenly Father on September 18, 2019, his frail and weak body now released from the pain of Multiple Myeloma. He was welcomed in Heaven to the loving arms of his mother, father, and younger brother, Douglas who preceded him in death.
Dave was born in Ogden on April 10, 1953, the fourth of seven children to C. James and Mary Peterson Marker. He was a happy little boy who loved cars, animals and being outdoors. He enjoyed scouting, fishing, Rock-n-roll music, and collecting unique and fun items. He grew into a Neil Young fan and loved his Kawasaki motorcycle and his yellow mustang.
Dave led a mostly solitary life. He was sometimes misunderstood, being challenged with mental wellness, which opened our eyes to a greater understanding and love for all those who love, support, and help.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dave had a big heart. His favorite song was a "Heart of Gold" by Neil Young. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and strumming his guitar. We all have weaknesses but love overcomes all and now Dave is free.
Dave is survived by his siblings, Dale (Tina) Marker, Ellen (Howard) Holt, Kathleen (Lowell) Mecham, Audrey (Steve- deceased) Larsen, and Debra (Keith) Warden; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
