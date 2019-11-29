April 25, 1943 ~ November 24, 2019
David Lee Mullen passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 25, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Kenneth Lyle and Marjorie Pickett Mullen.
He saw his father for the first time in 1945 when he returned home from World War II. He had a happy childhood roaming the farm and being a big brother to his two younger brothers.
He excelled in his High School sports, playing football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He was active in school organizations and made many life long friends.
He served three years in the U.S. Army in Europe. Upon his return, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah, followed by a two-year Master of Social Work degree.
He specialized in children and family services, first as a caseworker, then a supervisor and ending his 33-year career as Associate Region Director in The Division of Family Services for the State of Utah.
He said his greatest accomplishments were, being a father, loving his children and cheering their successes, welcoming seven grandchildren and being Grandpa and most of all, loving his wife of 50 years.
He loved hunting waterfowl and fishing with his boys and friends. He remembers these as being some of the best times of his life.
His retirement was a joy where he was able to spend many years with his loving wife, Mary, traveling, taking cruises, vacations, and spending time with his family that he loved so much.
Dave is survived by his wife, Mary, his children; Brad (Lisa) Mullen, Nanell Mullen, Amy Mullen, Eric (Brooke) Mullen, and Andrew (Dallice) Mullen. Seven grandchildren; Joshua, Korie, Henry, Gracie, Wynn, Zoie, and Maggie. His brothers, Carlan (Joyce) Mullen, and Dann E (Jeanine) Mullen. One aunt, Maxine Robins and he is preceded in death by his parents and one infant son Evan Lee Mullen.
A special thanks to the Roy City First Responders for their compassionate help.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and prior to services from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery