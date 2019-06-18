December 26, 1952 ~ June 7, 2019
David Lee Pollock, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, June 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving dogs and gaming consoles.
He was born on the Tooele Ordinance Depot, on December 26, 1952, to John Thomas and Dora Mae Pollock.
He worked as a Radiology Technician at Ogden Regional for 20 years.
He is survived by three sons, Dustin (Vickie), Travis (Mary) and Riley as well as six grandchildren. His sister, Kathy Jo Pollock (Bob Reese), brother, Mike Pollock (Jacki) and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Dora Mae Pollock; and one son, Brian David Pollock.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
