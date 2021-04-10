David Lloyd Richey
1959 ~ 2021
David Lloyd Richey, 62, son of Homer P. and Ethel L. Richey, passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. A private visitation for family and invited friends will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery alongside his parents.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of David's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.