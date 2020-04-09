My dear beloved eternal companion David Lloyd Stephenson. I first want to thank you for waiting for me to come to you so we could have a proper good-bye. You left this earthly state on Friday, April 3, 2020, at exactly noon, surrounded by many loved ones. It was a beautiful goodbye in St. George at the Irish cottage with caretaker Bernadette McCafferty looking over you.
David, born to Loran and Virginia Stephenson of Wendell Idaho. Attended University of Idaho, and BYU. Served a two-year mission to the Gulf States. Worked in California where he married and adopted three year old Kari.
Left here on this earth- 13 children and a total of 19 grandchildren. Children: Kari (Ali), Bradley, Rachel (Kevin), Zachary, Joshua (Mindy), Melissa (Ray), Leah Stephenson. Stepchildren and wife Nancy: Emily, Ann (Brian), Megan, Andy -Baxter. And finally our little "peanut" Kyelee (Brian). Brothers and sisters: Garth, Carol (Lyle), Joyce (Gary). People to greet you on the other side include parents: Loran Kye Stephenson and Virginia Dorothea Anderson Stephenson. Siblings: Opal Jean, Loran, Patricia, and Lynn - Stephenson. David please give them all a hug for me. Thank you David for allowing me and my children to join with you and your children on August 2, 1989.
Then to later solemnize our marriage in the Mt.Timpanogos Temple, sealing performed by your own brother Garth. I know that was so meaningful to you. Some of our happiest years were spent at our Fox Run Ranch in Harrisville, Utah where you were back in your element working the land and raising cattle. The Harrisville 6th Ward became our true ward family. Bishop-Don Morse is one I know you loved and will never forget.
You have lived a good long life, 81 years and I, your eternal companion and wife, will wait for you here on earth until I am called home to join with you again. Remember, I love you.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic there will be a simple graveside service with immediate family attending. A special Thank you to Serenity Funeral Home, Integrated senior care and hospice, and our special nurse Ann Baxter.
