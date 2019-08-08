March 30, 1932 ~ August 5, 2019
David Louis Buckley passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in his home. He had been surrounded by his family. He was born March 30, 1932, to David Edmund Buckley and Matilda Josephine Grimaud.
He started his life moving around back and forth from ID to UT to ID so his father could find work. His parents taught him to work hard and to do your best. He Graduated from High school in Rupert Idaho, where he loved playing Basketball and running track. He was also in the FFA, he worked on the farm and he kept his flower gardens and yard in pristine shape.
He married Suzanne Nielsen his high school sweetheart his senior year. They had five children together, Danny, Glenn, Dallan, Julie and Douglas. They were later divorced.
While serving as President of the Layton Jaycees he attended a national convention in Dallas, Texas, where he married the love of his life, R Joyce Montgomery. Along with her, he added her boys Cory and Mickey to the family.
To support his family, he worked over 40 years at Hill Air Force Base. This is where he began to travel all over the world including, Europe, Vietnam, Korea, Iran, Spain, and finally Germany. There he retired and he and Joyce continued to travel in their motorhome. They headed south for the winter and everywhere in between.
All these things are what shaped his life. He loved his family and did his best to see they had the best. He loved watching the Utah Jazz and he wouldn't miss a game, even for a birthday dinner. Travel was his life and in his blood.
He loved to spar with Joyce, and he missed her deeply when she passed three years ago. He was very happy when he took out his own endowment, one year after her death. And now they are together again.
He is survived by his seven children, 26 grandchildren, and 62 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lynn, and Lorin, his wife Joyce, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dad will be missed, his sense of humor, his renewed faith and he definitely inherited the Buckley work ethic. Early to rise, always had projects in the fire and he always brought family members together to get it done. We are grateful for the time we had to spend with him in this life getting to know him and serving him. There is a grand reunion taking place now. He is free of all the pain and suffering. He has traveled home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: