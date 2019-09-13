June 12, 1970 ~ September 10, 2019
David Owen Evans (Boo) passed away peacefully in his home September 10, 2019, in Clearfield, Utah at the age of 49. He was born June 12, 1970, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Afton Boyd and Eula Knight Evans.
David was blessed with Down Syndrome; he lived his life to the fullest. One of his favorite sayings was "I love my life".
He attended Hartvigsen School and Seminary where he was class president. After graduating at the age of 22 he served three services missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Hartvigsen Seminary.
After the passing of his parents in 2002, he moved to Clearfield with his sister and brother-in-law and their family.
David attended North Davis Special Needs Mutual and Scouts, where he received his 1st class Scout award. He met so many new friends and leaders.
He also worked at P.A.R.C. and he enjoyed going every day. He loved his job.
David loved all family activities: camping, fishing, riding the wave runners, UTV rides in Moab, Unitas and the Paiute Trail. He loved parties and Holidays, especially his birthday and Christmas when Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus would personally come to see him.
He is survived by his siblings: Annette (Terry) McNair, Boyd (Shirley) Evans, Lynn (Bronwyn) Evans, Neal Evans, Joye (Larry) Morgan, Mark Evans, Lyle (Linda) Evans, Lee (Judy) Evans and Phil (Alene) Evans.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Delene
Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church 2186 Katies Way Clearfield, Utah. With a viewing Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services on Monday, 10:00?10:45 a.m.
Interment will be in the Elysian Gardens, Millcreek, Utah.
Special Thanks to Jeff, Casey, Michelle, Shailey, and their spouses and families for all the love and support.
The family wishes to thank Brenda from One Care Hospice for her love and care of David and all others from One Care. Also, to our many friends, neighbors and co-workers, Thank You!
