January 21, 1946 ~ July 16, 2020
David Perrins Greenwell, 74, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on July 16, 2020 of an extended illness. He was surrounded by his family in Alabama and his loving wife. Mr. Greenwell was a native of Ogden, Utah, and a Retired Special Education Teacher with Arlington Development Center in Memphis, TN where he raised his family. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
David is survived by: wife: Dorothy McKnight Greenwell. Sons: Benjamin Greenwell and wife Jessica & Robert Greenwell and wife Alison. Daughter: Tanya Ray and husband Trey. Sister: Karma Sorensen and husband Gordon & Charlene Greenwell.
Grandchildren: Kayla Greenwell, Abby Greenwell, Parker Greenwell, Taylor Ray, Payton Ray, and Roy Feuntes. He was preceded in death by: Parents: Wallace and Marjorie Perrins Greenwell. Son: Jared Greenwell. Brother: Wallace Greenwell.
There will be a graveside service to celebrate David's life at a later date to be determined.
