July 30, 1965 ~ May 28, 2020
David R. Davenport passed away May 28, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital in Ogden, Utah of cardiac arrest with his wife by his side. He had just recently kicked cancers butt and fought many different health issues over the years.
He was born July 30, 1965 in Dugway, Utah to Earl and Judy Wood Davenport. He married Jodi Hood on August 28, 1999 in West Haven, Utah. He attended Sandridge Junior High, Roy High School and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1984.
He worked at Kimberly Clark for 16 years and the last 10 years for Boeing as a Chemical Management Specialist.
He is survived by his wife Jodi, daughters Shayla Davenport, Tiffany (Andy) Staud, Brittany Burbank, Jessica Burbank and his greatest joys, his grandchildren Jaxie and Hayzen. His sister in law Trish Davenport, brother Brent Davenport, Abbie Proulx, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in the death by his parents, grandparents, brother Les, nephew Casey. He loved fishing, bird hunting, and the Green Bay Packers. This last year he and Jodi made three trips to Montana to fly fish and Jodi even out fished him, though he would not admit it. He loved being a grandparent and he was the worlds greatest Papa. Even while he was sick, he loved to have Papa's daycare so he could spend as much time as possible with his grandkids. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Premier Funeral Services, 5335 S. 1950 W. Roy, Utah.
