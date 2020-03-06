February 26, 1964 ~ March 4, 2020
David Ralph Thorson 56, passed away due to health complications. He was born in Provo, Utah and was raised in South Weber by his parents Ralph and Renee Thorson. David graduated from Clearfield High and held a BS in Physics from Weber State University. David proudly served in the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Stark. David loved the outdoors, playing chess and reading books. His quick wit, sarcasm and ability to win an argument with words that no one else knew was one of his greatest joys.
David is survived by his mother, Renee Thorson; brother, Shane (Johanna) Thorson; and sister, Ann (Steven) Pena. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thorson.
We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation for the care and kindness they showed to David, during his illness, and to Charlie, his friend and transport to dialysis over the past five years.
Friends can greet the family Saturday March 7, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT, beginning at 10:00 AM; followed by a Celebration of life to be held in his honor at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate time or money to your favorite Veteran's charity, or to the Veterans Administration.
