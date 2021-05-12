David Russell Gammon
David Russell Gammon passed away at his home in Mesa, WA, on May 4, 2021 at the age of 93. He was born in Vineyard, UT, on September 23, 1927 to Leland John Gammon and Lola Beatrice Willett, the second child of six children. He attended schools in Provo and Vineyard and graduated from Lincoln High School in Orem, Utah in 1945, where he participated in high school athletics and was president of the Future Farmers of America.
Russell was drafted into the army in 1946 and served in Japan. He attended Utah State University. He graduated in June 1951 with a degree in Agricultural Economics and then was commissioned into the US Army as a Second Lieutenant, where he then served in Germany. He married Geraldine Stephens of Lewiston, UT on December 27, 1950 in the Logan LDS temple.
In 1955 he moved to Washington state to farm in the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project and operated farms near Othello and Mesa, WA. In addition, he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and retired in 1990. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to various countries, spending time with family, and continued farming up until age 92. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life and served in many capacities.
He is survived by Geraldine, his wife of 70 years and six children: Stan (Kathy) Idaho Falls, ID, Thomas (Shannon) Richland, WA, Jenilyn, Pasco, WA, Jana (Mike) Brinkerhoff, Castle Rock, CO, Janelle (John) Esposito, Italy and Jill, Singapore. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Naomi Bird of Mapleton, UT and Gayle Mahoney of Scottsdale, AZ.