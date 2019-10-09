SYRACUSE - David Sylvester Lindsay passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1927, to David Colon and Vivian Cheney Lindsay in Eden, UT. He was the oldest of five children, with four older siblings from his father's first wife, Lottie Ferrin Lindsay.
David served in the U. S. Army immediately following WWII as a court reporter, due to his incredible typing skills. David was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Southern California. David met his sweetheart, Marcia Saunders, while attending Weber State College. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 4, 1954.
David was a teacher of accounting at Clearfield High School as well as a professor at Weber State University. He worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the accounting department, for 24 years before retiring. He then was a building administrator at nearby schools and chapels.
David and Marcia were blessed with five beautiful children; David J Lindsay, Janette (Craig) Hawkins, Ken (Paige) Lindsay, Julee (Waldo) Trujillo, and a baby boy who died shortly after birth. They currently have 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren of whom were the apples of their eyes.
David was preceded in death by his brother, John, sisters; Lydia, Ina, Ella, and Buelah, and grandson, David William. He is survived by his children; David J, Janette (Craig), Ken (Paige), and Julee (Waldo), also his siblings, W. Dean (Mary), Trilba, and Deanna.
The family would like to express their thankfulness and gratitude for the help and care they received from Care Givers Support Hospice, especially the CNA's; Braedon, Sawyer, David, Eva, Shalyn, and the amazing nurses, Virginia and Melissa. They always treated him with such respect and gentleness.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Syracuse 1st Ward Building, 700 So. 2500 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Meadowview Cemetery, Eden, UT.
