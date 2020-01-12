December 20, 1930 ~ January 6, 2020
David W. Crawford, 89, our most beloved father and grandfather passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, with family by his side.
Dave was born December 20, 1930, to George W. and Gladys Crawford in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Weber High School where he met Margaret Farrell, whom he later married on July 14, 1951.
Dave and Maggie were devoted and married to one another for 66 years. They raised three children in Roy, Utah and lived there for nearly 60 years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was teaching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to swim and watching them enjoy the swimming pool at his home.
He had many interests in addition to swimming, including boating, waterskiing, snowmobiling and snow skiing. Another of his favorites was motorcycling through the mountains of Utah with his family. He enjoyed listening to various types of music with Classic Rock and Roll being his favorite. He loved watching and cheering for the Utah Jazz. He owned and loved many dogs throughout his life, a few of his favorites were his German Shepherd Baron and Schnauzers Sasha and Zoey.
Dave served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He later went on to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a conductor where he was employed for more than 30 years before retiring.
Our loving father and grandfather was known for being strong and determined, even up until his last days. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around and tell stories for hours. He was a great teacher to all, mostly his children and grandchildren whom he taught many skills and life lessons.
Dave is survived by his children, Debbie, Craig (Sharri), Mark (Debra); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents George and Gladys.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels and Inspiration Home Health Care for all their help in caring for him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist^s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: