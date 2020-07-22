July 2, 1937 ~ July 19, 2020
Dawn was born in Firth, Idaho, July 2, 1937, to Dean Mickey and Letha Petersen. Dawn graduated from Firth High School in 1955. Later that summer she went to work for Westingthouse at the AEC site on the Arco Desert. There she met Marvin Megason. They were married April 1956. From this union was born James Dean and Patti Jean Megason, the joy of their mother's life.
Marvin Megason passed away November 1, 1966. Dawn then moved her children back to Idaho Falls, where she met George Beseris. They married in 1975. In 1978 they moved to Boise, Idaho. Dawn and George loved to travel in their camper and later the fifth wheel. They spent many summers in Cascade, Idaho fishing and having fun. Dawn loved to read, crochet, show her Pekingese (3 champions) and travel.
Dawn is survived by her husband, George Beseris; children, Dean (Amy) Megason, Patti Megason, Tim (Terri) Beseris, Mark (Janet) Beseris, and Brad Beseris; her grandsons, Jack Megason, Colton Megason; and granddaughter, Marlee Megason; and George^s 13 grandchildren and their children, he was unselfish enough to share.
Funeral services for the family only will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Services will be filmed and available under Dawn's obituary on Friday and condolences may be shared at: