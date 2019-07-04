Dawn Evans

June 1, 1940 ~ June 29, 2019
Dawn Catherin Evans age 79, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away on June 29, 2019, after health complications.
Dawn was born in Wolfeboro New Hampshire on June 1, 1940, to Albert James Cameron and Catherine (Cameron) Poisson. She had very fond memories of attending high school at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro New Hampshire and spoke fondly of her early life near Lake Winnipesaukee.
Dawn moved to Utah in the early seventies where she met Alvin "Larry" Evans and they later married on March 18, 1977.
Dawn worked as a cook at Davis Lanes Cafe in Layton Utah for 17 years and later at the Base Restaurant on Hill Air Force Base until she retired in 2003.
After retiring, Dawn and Larry moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be closer to family.
Dawn enjoyed cooking for her family and teaching others her recipes. She enjoyed painting drawing and decorating pottery. She also enjoyed being in nature and loved going to greenhouses to look at all the beautiful flowers. She loved her animals Penny and Foxy, and she loved Jimmy Johnson.
She's preceded in death by her daughter Heather Quintana.
She is survived by her husband Larry, her son Mark Tucker of Portsmouth New Hampshire, daughter Shelley Jolie (Jeff Jolie) of Deep River Connecticut, daughter Brooke Zaring (Rick Zaring) of Ogden Utah and daughter Echo Grooms (Brian Grooms) of Twin Falls Idaho.
She was blessed with seven grandchildren and as well as six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on August 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm.