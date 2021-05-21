Dawn Marie Tuft Newey
October 17, 1928 ~ May 18, 2021
Dawn Marie Tuft Newey, 92, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, due to congestive heart failure.
Dawn was born October 17, 1928, in Heber City, Utah, to Junius Christian and Florence Murdock Tuft. She graduated from Wasatch High School with honors after serving as Student Body Vice President during her senior year. She later graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Business Education. Dawn was affiliated with Alpha Phi Social Sorority, Lamba Delta Sigma, and Phi Chi Theta.
After graduation, Dawn worked for several years as secretary to the manager of the newly-created federal agency GSA (General Service Administration). She then began her career in television and radio at Salt Lake City's KCPX in December of 1959. The station had just been purchased by Columbia Pictures, a Screen Gems division. After 12 years at KCPX, Dawn transferred to WAPA TV in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which was also owned by Columbia Pictures. Dawn served as liaison for the MDA (Jerry Lewis) Telethon each year while in Puerto Rico until she returned to SLC in 1980. There, she again worked for KTVX, Channel 4, until her retirement in 1989.
Exceptionally outgoing, Dawn acquired many lifelong friends from all over the world.
Dawn married Judge Robert L. Newey, September 3, 1986, and in the process acquired four children who love her. They made their home in Ogden, Utah. Bob and Dawn enjoyed 24 incredible years together before he passed away in September of 2010.
A member of the Ogden Golf and Country Club, Dawn was an avid golfer and achieved three holes-in-one during her lifetime. She also loved to ski and bowl and was enthusiastic about watching many other sports. Most of all, she loved to travel. She and Bob travelled throughout the United States and many other countries.
Dawn's wisdom and advice influenced many hearts and minds. She was always so positive and grateful for every gift of life.
Dawn is survived by her sister, Shirley Shafer; six nieces and nephews, Brent Shafer (Lisa), Lisa Shafer, Lance Ruud (Kim), Eric Ruud (Leisha), Jody Tuft, and Tamara Hoakenson; four step-children, Robert Newey (Lela), Shelley Weaver (Rory), Nancy Allen (Rex), and Marty Newey (Julie); 22 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; her sister, Norma Ruud; her brother, J. Reed Tuft; and three nephews.
Dawn's family wishes to thank all who carefully watched over and assisted Dawn in recent years, including her dear neighbors of 35 years, Jill and Kim Moore, and her special friend Susan Lundell. Appreciation is also expressed for Visiting Angels and Canyon Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Dawn's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.