Dawna Beth Carver Sessions Dogu

April 14, 1926 ~ July 28, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Dawna S. Dogu passed away after a short illness in the early hours of July 28, 2019. She was born April 14, 1926, to Harold C. Carver and Venona Anderson and grew up in Plain City. She married LeRoy Sessions Jr. August 14, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. He adored her, calling her "Queenie" and together they left a legacy of loving each other and their children completely. They enjoyed many activities together such as camping with the family, golfing, and skiing. He suddenly passed away at an early age on June 4, 1980.
She later married Dr. Turhan S. Dogu, September 16, 1982. They spent many years traveling the U.S. and visiting foreign countries. They especially loved their extended stays in Hawaii every winter and trips to Turkey to visit relatives. Together they lived a beautiful life enjoying family, friends and living life to the fullest until he passed away September 21, 2018.
Mom lived a full life in Ogden enjoying the outdoors. She loved walking and hiking in our beautiful mountains as well as skiing in the winter and golfing in the summer. She was a fierce competitor and even got a hole-in-one. She enjoyed bridge, bowling and golfing on teams at Patio Springs Country Club and The Ogden Golf and Country Club. Through all these activities she made many lasting friendships.
She is survived by her children: Carole Ellis (Glen), Scott C. Sessions (Barbie), Mark L. Sessions, Julie S. Call (David) and Debra S. Allred (Tony) and through her second marriage: Hikmet S. Loe, Mehmet S. Dogu, Kismet Rasmussen (Brad) and a legacy of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom never wanted anyone to worry about her and was always putting her best foot forward. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, positive attitude, patience, fabulous cooking abilities, and independence right up to the end.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all of her friends and neighbors who have played such an important role in her life.
Preceding her in death were her parents and sister Shirley Russell. Mom donated her body to the University of Utah Body Donor Program. A family gathering will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We welcome friends and neighbors to join with us to celebrate her life from 6-7 p.m. at The Ogden Golf and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please send a short memory or loving thought of Dawna to: debbiesallred@gmail.com.
These wonderful memories will be collected for her posterity.