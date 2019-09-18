Deacon Danny Lee Essary

1947 ~ 2019
Dan was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Edgar "Pete" and Betty Rippee Essary on October 8, 1947, and died peacefully at home on September 12, 2019. At a young age, Dan felt the call to serve his country and he joined the United States Army. He learned a great deal during his time of service, proudly served during the Vietnam War. Dan graduated from Westminster College in Salt Lake City with a bachelor's in business administration. He established a career in the car business, primarily at Bountiful Mazda, where he made many lifelong friends. He spent the last few years enjoying retirement.
Dan married Stephanie Jackson later divorced. Dan married Nancy Essary, the love of his life, on July 4, 1975, and spent the last 44 years building a life with her.
Dan was ordained a deacon, in the Catholic Church, on January 24, 2004, and continued to serve until his untimely passing. He felt truly blessed to serve the Catholic Church as a Deacon and believed that giving of himself to others was part of God's calling.
Dan loved his wonderful children, Richard and Angela, with all his heart. His children were his pride and joy and possess some of his best qualities, especially his sense of humor and quick wit. He opened his heart to everyone he met and created a special bond with those who entered his life, especially his son-in-law Richard. He loved spending time with his family, his dog, duck hunting, fishing, and serving the church. He was the life of the party and could always be counted on to make others smile or laugh. He had a love of many things, especially "The Grinch," and watching the Utes with his son.
Dan is survived by his wife Nancy, son Richard (Kathy) Essary, daughter Angela (Richard) Hummel, grandchildren Dominic, Landon, and Abigail Hummel, brother Russell (Debbie) Essary, sister Jean Fry, and his faithful companion, his dog Cory, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Leslie, and sister-in-law Margaret.
Dan leaves behind a hole in the heart of all who knew him, his memory will not be forgotten.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Elementary School or Best Friends Animal Society.
Thank you to Aaron's and Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
