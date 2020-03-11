Deacon John C. Weis

1936 ~ 2020
I passed into the loving arms of Our Father in Heaven and the Blessed Mother on March 8, 2020, surrounded by my loving family and Deacon Manuel Trujillo at Davis Hospital and Medical Center in Layton, Utah.
I was born on August 23, 1936, in a farmhouse in Rosholt, Wisconsin to Edmund B. Weis and Margaret Catherine Rickert. We moved to Evanston, Wyoming in August of 1941.
I went to school there; East Grade Elementary; Clark Elementary; Evanston Jr. High; and graduated from Evanston High ^Red Devils^ in 1954.
I married the love of my life, Janet Lucille Barber September 7, 1956. We are the proud parents of seven children; John (Virginia), Michelle, Winston (Marcie), Jody (Michelle), James (Kathy), Wendy (Agostino), Margaret (Ryan), 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Annette Weis and family and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wynn and Larry Rice and family.
I graduated from the University of Utah in 1959 and spent 40 years teaching music in Arco, Idaho; Pinedale, Wyoming; Vernal Utah; Clearfield Job Corps; North Ogden Jr. High; Weber High School and 10 years teaching Jr. High "At-Risk"^Students in Davis County.
I was ordained a Permanent Deacon in the Roman Catholic Church for the Diocese of Salt Lake City as one of 14 Deacons in the first class of Deacons in the Salt Lake Diocese on December 26, 1976; and have served my God and my fellow Christians until I was no longer able to carry out my duties.
I have a great love for our Blessed Lady Mary and I have made thousands of rosaries to be used throughout the world by missionaries to carry the message of Mary's love to all her children.
For all of you who I leave behind, please pray for my soul and do not mourn for I go to meet my Lord Jesus and all his heavenly Saints.
I leave you with the slogan that my class of deacons chose when we were ordained; "I come to serve not to be served."
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment at a later date.
Our family wishes to thank everyone who has so lovingly taken care of John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
