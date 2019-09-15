January 23, 1966 ~ September 8, 2019
Dean Einsphar, 53, was born in Ogden, Utah, to Darrel Einsphar and Joan Vigil.
Dean was educated in Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School. While attending Weber State he worked at the IRS and made that his career. He was the Building Management Specialist.
Dean leaves behind two sons, Joshua Einsphar and Brandon Einsphar; his special love, Eileen Shultz; his dad, Darrel (Linda) Einsphar; mother and step-dad Joan and Charlie Vigil; his brother, Jeff Einsphar; his step-daughter, Amber (Clay) Palmer and their children; four step-brothers, Tod Vigil, Chad (Michel) Vigil, Troy (Lori) Vigil, Corey (Tracey) Vigil; one step-sister, Christi (Jeff) Fruhwirth.
Dean loved life, was always happy and smiling. He had such a positive attitude. He loved his family so much and was always helping out and doing for them. He was a great friend and so good and caring to all. He loved his boys and grandkids. He always loved to have fun and enjoyed his life to the fullest.
Dean enjoyed golfing, camping, his backyard and his hammock.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, his aunt Karen Northey, uncle Don Des Roches, and cousin Rusty Einsphar.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 East 5550 South, Sough Ogden. The service will be followed by a gathering and luncheon in the Holy Family Social Center.
