December 18, 1927 ~ February 7, 2020
Dean Floyd Nielsen passed from this life on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Tremonton, UT of age-related complications. He was 92.
Dean was born on December 18, 1927, to Sylvester and Jennie Nielsen in Magna, UT. He was one of seven children.
Survived by sons Dennis (Gloria) and Darrell; brother Grant; many grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Funeral services are planned for Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Myers Mortuary in Roy at 5865 South 1900 West. Funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery at 200 ^N^ Street in Salt Lake City, Utah.
