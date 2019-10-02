October 18, 1946 ~ September 28, 2019
Idaho Falls, ID - Dean L. Roberts, Jr., 72, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born October 18, 1946 in Caliente, NV a son of Dean L and Wilma Lovell Roberts. He married Linda Elizabeth Rogers on June 27, 1968 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Among the survivors are his six children, Kristin, Travis, Amy, Heather, Preston and Rebecca; his siblings: Ruby, Lee, Ed, Blaine and Gary.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 Holmes Ave., Idaho Falls, Idaho where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment, Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
Condolences may be shared at:
Local funeral directors, Leavitt's Mortuary at: