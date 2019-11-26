December 22, 1935 ~ November 21, 2019
Dean Prisbrey, 83, was born December 22, 1935, in Brigham City, Utah the son of Miner Grant and Emma Lieshman McAllister Prisbrey. He passed away November 21, 2019, in No. Ogden. He lived in Brigham City for 18 years, graduating from Box Elder High School and later attended the College of Southern Utah and Utah State University, earning his Bachelor's degree.
Dean married T. Janiel Niederhauser on September 13, 1963. They have lived in North Ogden for 52 years.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to the North British Mission. He served in the Sunday school presidency and High Priest group leadership, was a Scout Master and ward clerk for 14 years.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict then was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Dean worked for the Forest Service and UDOT. He was a soccer coach, basketball and softball referee. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, read, woodwork, garden, travel and watch John Wayne movies. He enjoyed serving his neighbors, loved to support his grandkids in their interests and long car rides.
Dean is survived by Janiel, his wife of 56 years; his children Jana Lee Jenkins (LaMar), Diana Lyn Krebs (Conley), Kristine Bouwhuis (Michael), Jacqueline Prisbrey, Tabrina Dean (Marvin), Nikki Beckstrand (Brant), Teresa Michel (Daniel) and honorary son Tyler Stevens; 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Mac and Dilworth Prisbrey and sister Donna Hawks.
The family would like to give thanks to Encompass Hospice, IHC Cancer Center and his many other health providers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the North Ogden Sixth Ward, 770 E 2100 No. where viewings will be held on Friday, November 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the Logan City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
